

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Add another date to your calendar. Alberta has given seniors a day of their own: October 1.

According to the provincial government, Day of Older Persons is to “celebrate the important contributions seniors make to the cultural and social fabric of Alberta.”

A website for the Day of Older Persons in Alberta says the proclamation is also meant to raise awareness about seniors’ interests and concerns, and address misconceptions about seniors and aging.

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman raised the International Day of Older Persons flag for Monday’s event.

The United Nations introduced the International Day of Older Persons in 1990.

The day was formally recognized in Alberta for the first time in 2017 through a minister declaration.