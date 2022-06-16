Odell Willis to retire from the CFL as an Edmonton Elk

Canadian Football League veteran Odell Willis will retire as a member of the Edmonton Elks after signing with the team on Thursday.

Willis has played 11 seasons in the CFL and has suited up for Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, and B.C.

He also played five seasons in Edmonton from 2013 to 2017 and was given the nickname “Mayor of Commonwealth” by the team.

In each of his five seasons with the Elks, the defensive end either led or ranked second on the team for sacks, including one in Edmonton’s Gray Cup win over the Ottawa Redblacks in 2015.