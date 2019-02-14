The marriage proposal has appeared every 45 seconds on a billboard on a busy road for days now.

“I adore you,” the billboard read. “You’re my best friend. And my true soulmate. Will you marry me?”

On the most romantic day of the year, Mike Dagenais brought Laurie Moring to see the worst kept secret on Kingsway and 119 Street.

“Of course I’ll marry you,” Moring told Dagenais as soon as she read it—before he even asked the question.

It’s a miracle Moring didn’t find out earlier, as many Edmontonians did. The proposal was out in plain sight and her now fiancée has been doing interviews since Monday.

“I’m the perfect person to do it to because I don’t always listen to the radio, and I don’t go on social media very much.”

The proposal has been a long time coming. Dagenais said he was supposed to do it last summer and then last month, but his future wife is happy with the timing.

“This is the best Valentine’s ever. This is amazing.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson