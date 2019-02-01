

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





City councillors want to renovate their offices to reduce noise and increase space.

A report to be presented to councillors next week has two costly solutions: $500,000 to $700,000 to reconfigure every office, and as much as $5 million to make each office larger and move a number of councillors to the unoccupied mezzanine level below—which would then require a new staircase and elevator.

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack is mostly concerned about noise.

“What you can find is a lot of noise when there are different events or things like that that will carry primarily to the front two offices as you come in.”

He offered a simple solution to the problem: an additional glass partition or door at the front of the hallway that leads to their offices.

Those two front offices belong to councillors Michael Walters and Tim Cartmell. But what Cartmell is more worried about is space for his staff.

“Right now, the space they share is so small that only one of them can be on the phone at once. It’s that close,” the Ward 9 councillor said.

Councillors will discuss the report Monday morning.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson