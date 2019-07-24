ASIRT has found that an officer acted lawfully when he fatally shot an armed 26-year-old man on the Whitefish Lake First Nation in September of 2017.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team issued a report Wednesday detailing its investigation into a September 6, 2017 incident.

St. Paul RCMP received two 911 calls regarding a man with a baseball bat who appeared to be in distress. The man produced a seven-inch knife when approached by a uniformed officer and continued to advance even after being hit with a taser, according to a release from ASIRT.

The report says video and audio evidence from the officer's car indicates the Mountie instructed the man to drop the knife multiple times before shooting him twice, in the side and thigh. The suspect then got to his feet and continued to brandish the knife while family members pleaded with him to get down.

The second wound resulted in significant blood loss that later proved to be fatal, according to the report.

The ASIRT ruling found that "there are no reasonable grounds nor even reasonable suspicion to believe that the officer committed any offences."

The ruling found the man represented a risk of grievous bodily harm or death to the officer and that the force used was justified.

"As the man closed the distance, the officer was left with no other options."

The report notes the impossibility of determining the man's intentions.

The responding officer will not face charges in connection with the incident.