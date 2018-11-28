

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A review has concluded police acted lawfully in a 2016 arrest during which a man died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was assigned to examine an in-custody death on Aug. 18, 2016, the day a man who was being arrested went into medical distress and died.

Finding the actions of involved police lawful and reasonable, ASIRT called the death “an example of a situation when officers attempt to do everything correctly but there is still a tragic outcome.”

Edmonton Police Service issued a warrant for the 34-year-old man’s arrest after receiving a call from Alberta Hospital, where he had been a resident.

On Aug. 18, he had been released from the hospital with a pass but was not complying with his conditions and failed to return to the hospital. He also had a history of violence and weapons offences.

EPS was told the man was at a family residence, perhaps intoxicated, and causing a disturbance.

He was said to be “freaking out,” sweating profusely and, while not violent yet, at risk of becoming violent in the future.

When two officers arrived at the 14th-floor apartment suite, the man was initially complaint.

Then, he went to the balcony and appeared to throw an object over the railing.

When officers tried to take him into custody, he became aggressive.

Officers told ASIRT the man was placed in handcuffs and that a wrist-lock—used as a pain-compliance technique, police said—had no impact on him but that he was still able to speak.

When they requested emergency medical services, he was still breathing and responsive, although pale and sweaty, officers said.

Before EMS arrived, the man’s condition deteriorated to the point where he stopped breathing. Officers performed chest compressions until EMS arrived and transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to ASIRT’s report, a small bag of methamphetamine was recovered from the man, as well as a bottle containing 40 yellow pills of unknown origin.

The cause of death was determined to be “excited delirium syndrome secondary to methamphetamine toxicity.” The man’s struggle with police was noted as a contributing factor.

A toxicology report found methamphetamine and a small amount of oxycodone.

Police also found evidence of drug use—including methamphetamine and both used and unused syringes—in a hotel room where the man had been staying since leaving Alberta Hospital.

ASIRT called the use of force “reasonably necessary” to ensure the safety of and detain the man.

It also concluded that “while police and medical efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful in saving the life of the man, there is no basis to suggest any degree of negligence in failing to care for the man in medical stress.”

Under the criminal code, officers are permitted to use as much force as is reasonably necessary in carrying out their duties.