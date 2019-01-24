

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





An RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly used physical force during an arrest in Nisku, Alta. in 2017.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said RCMP Cpl. Peter MacMillan attempted to a man in possession of stolen property at a gas station, and got into a confrontation.

MacMillan, 37, allegedly used physical force and hit Luke Fitzowich, 26, with a pair of handcuffs, which resulted in an orbital floor facial fracture.

ASIRT conducted an investigation and charged Cpl. MacMillan with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

MacMillan is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.