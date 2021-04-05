Advertisement
Officer-involved collision during traffic stop shuts down part of Whitemud Drive
Published Monday, April 5, 2021 12:39PM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 1:11PM MDT
EPS is investigating an officer-involved crash on Whitemud Drive. Monday April 5, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have shut down parts of Whitemud Drive for an investigation after a collision involving an officer.
According to police, Whitemud Drive westbound is “now completely closed” with drivers being diverted at 75 Street.
The crash happened during a traffic stop, according to EPS. A semi-truck appears to have collided with a police SUV.
EPS was originally rerouting people off at the 91 Street exit ramp, citing concern for officers on scene.
Police have not given a timeline for when the road will be open again.
No injuries have been reported by police in relation to the crash.
