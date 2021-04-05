EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have shut down parts of Whitemud Drive for an investigation after a collision involving an officer.

According to police, Whitemud Drive westbound is “now completely closed” with drivers being diverted at 75 Street.

The crash happened during a traffic stop, according to EPS. A semi-truck appears to have collided with a police SUV.

EPS was originally rerouting people off at the 91 Street exit ramp, citing concern for officers on scene.

Police have not given a timeline for when the road will be open again.

No injuries have been reported by police in relation to the crash.