Officer minorly hurt, civilian OK in downtown crash; intersection closed
According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, a collision between a black Dodge truck and an EPS canine unit happened at 109 Street and 107 Avenue sometime before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.
An Edmonton police officer sustained what is being described as minor injuries in a crash with a civilian vehicle early Friday morning.
There was only one person in the civilian vehicle; they were not believed to have been hurt, nor was the police dog.
The intersection was still closed to traffic at 6 a.m.
