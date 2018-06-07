

Nahreman Issa, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton Police officer was struck by a car Downtown while on patrol on a bicycle. Police believe the officer was targeted.

The incident started just after 8 pm in an alley on 113th St. & Jasper Ave.

Police say they believe the male suspect deliberately sideswiped the officer after he tried stopping him.

The suspect took off from the scene but was chased and arrested at 90th St. & 119th Ave. shortly after. The suspect was taken to hospital by EMS after being taken down by an EPS K-9 unit.

The officer was not injured.

EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating. Charges are pending.