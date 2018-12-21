

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police acted lawfully in shooting a man who pointed a rifle at motorists in a busy intersection in 2017, an investigation has found.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response team was ordered to investigate the officer-involved shooting on Mar. 13, 2017, after an encounter between Edmonton Police Service and a then 36-year-old man.

EPS said it received several reports around 11:30 a.m. of a man with a long-barreled firearm at 137 Avenue and 50 Street. Some witnesses said the suspect pointed the weapon at drivers and Edmonton Transit buses. Others were scared they were about to die in gridlocked traffic.

Because of the roadway congestion, the first two officers to arrive on scene approached the intersection on foot. They later said they believed the armed man knew of their arrival, but he made no motion of fleeing or putting down the rifle.

Witnesses and police believed the rifle was loaded.

The officers positioned themselves in different locations: one behind a nearby vehicle, the second 20 to 30 metres away with a service carbine rifle.

When the man—later identified as Glenn Ironchild—dropped down and sighted the rifle on police, the officers ordered him to drop the weapon. After he again aimed at police, the second officer fired his weapon, injuring him.

They removed his gun and provided medical aid until emergency responders arrive.

The whole event was less than four minutes long.

ASIRT called police actions necessary, noting that while there is concern about an officer-involved shooting in a busy area, officers did not choose the location nor was it their actions that led to use of lethal force.

Ironchild was charged with 14 firearm-related offences.

He pleaded guilty to five charges in October 2017.