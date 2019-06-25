A specialized officer who pretended to be the mother of a young girl on an instant messaging website is testifying at the trial of a youth soccer accused of child sex crimes.

The undercover officer went by the name “Shannon” according to an agreed statement of facts.

46-year-old Wesley Vander Leeuw was arrested in 2017 after police received a tip and orchestrated a sting operation, according to one officer who has already testified at trial.

After the soccer coach was arrested, police say they found evidence of a real conversation between Vander Leeuw and a woman who had two children.

Investigators later arrested the woman and laid more charges against Vander Leeuw.

Vander Leeuw has pleaded not guilty to a total of five charges. The allegations relate to communication and arrangement for a sexual purpose with someone under sixteen, as well as transmission, sale, export or distribution of child pornography.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.