EDMONTON -- Police closed 100 Avenue between 110 Street and 111 Street in both directions on Saturday afternoon after a police vehicle was used to apprehend an attempted mugger.

It started shortly before 2 p.m. when patrol officers observed a mugging taking place.

A police spokesperson said when officers approached the altercation; the suspect fled the area on foot.

Officers followed the man in their vehicle and bumped him with their bumper.

The suspect suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics, but has since been released into police custody.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

No additional charges have been laid.