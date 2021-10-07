Officers investigate sudden death in downtown Edmonton

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening.

Carolin Maran, EPS spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that officers responded to the report of a sudden death around 5 p.m. in the area of Rowland Road and Alex Taylor Road.

"The nature of this death remains under investigation at this time," Maran added. "There is no further information currently available."