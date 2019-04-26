Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Official election results released
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 11:09AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 11:17AM MDT
Elections Alberta released the official results for the 2019 Provincial General Election on Friday.
The total number of vote cast was 1,905,520, a record number in an Alberta election.
A record number of voters chose to vote in advance polls, the highest in any Canadian federal, provincial or territorial election. In total, 36.7 per cent of the votes were cast in advance polls.
The full list of results can be found on the Elections Alberta website.