

CTV Edmonton





Elections Alberta released the official results for the 2019 Provincial General Election on Friday.

The total number of vote cast was 1,905,520, a record number in an Alberta election.

A record number of voters chose to vote in advance polls, the highest in any Canadian federal, provincial or territorial election. In total, 36.7 per cent of the votes were cast in advance polls.

The full list of results can be found on the Elections Alberta website.