Official results of Alta. referendums on daylight time, equalization to come Tuesday

EDMONTON -

The final results for the referendums Albertans cast their ballots for on Oct. 18 will be released on Tuesday.

The province is expected to announce the results of the daylight time and equalization referendums, as well as the Senate nominations.

According to the order-in-council approving the referendum on daylight time, the result will be legally binding.

Since equalization is enshrined in the Canadian constitution, a change to the national program would require a minimum of seven provincial or territorial legislatures representing at least 50 per cent of the country's population to support it. In addition, the resolution would need to pass a vote in both the House of Commons and Senate.

On Oct. 19, Premier Jason Kenney said the unofficial results he had seen showed about 60 per cent of Albertans voted in favour of trying to remove equalization payments from the constitution.

Results from Edmonton were not made public, but some municipalities released preliminary results with local election results.

In Calgary, 58 per cent of voters indicated they supported Kenney’s efforts to push for a “fair deal” on equalization.

St. Albert, Strathcona, Stony Plain, and Red Deer all had unofficial results pegging support above 50 per cent as well.

Kenney previously said that if the referendum receives a majority support, the legislature would approve a motion to ratify the request to Ottawa for negotiations on a constitutional amendment.

When asked about the referendum on Oct. 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Kenny was making the program “incredibly political,” and pointed out the current funding formula was written by Stephen Harper’s conservative government – of which Kenney was a cabinet minister.

“He himself contributed and approved of the current equalization formula that he’s now stirring up sentiment against a few years later. I find that the kind of politics that is not necessarily helpful,” the prime minister said.