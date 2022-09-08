Officials to detail latest developments in Jasper National Park fire at 11 a.m.

Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.

Both wind and temperatures in Jasper picked up in the afternoon. According to Environment Canada data, the town stayed in the low 20s C throughout the afternoon while wind speeds went from 5 km/h in the morning to 13 km/h by 1 p.m.

The conditions meant an increase in fire activity on the north, south and middle portions of the Chetamon Wildfire, about 15 kilometres from the Jasper townsite.

In its last update Wednesday evening, Parks Canada did not provide an updated estimate of the size of the blaze, which had been evaluated at 5,500 hectares the previous night.

During the higher winds on Wednesday, firefighters worked on indirect attack methods on the southern and eastern fronts to protect the CN rail corridor and more parts of ATCO's power line.

As well, provincial airtankers dropped retardant on Wednesday – the first opportunity officials said it had been safe to do so.

"This retardant drop will allow firefighters on Thursday to work safely on the ground to fortify protections to prevent growth towards the CN railway, Trans Mountain work areas and the Athabasca River," Parks Canada said in a statement.

ATCO and park and municipal officials are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday at 11 a.m.

ATCO said Thursday morning it had restored power to more than half of Jasper residents and businesses. Issues have prolonged a power outage for about half of Jasper's residents for two days.