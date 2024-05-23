Officials to give Alberta wildfire update Thursday morning

Officials will speak about the continued effect of precipitation and cooler weather on the wildfire danger in Alberta Thursday morning.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 9:30 a.m. MT.

According to the province's online dashboard, there were 30 wildfires in protected forest areas as of Thursday morning.

All of the fires have been considered under control or being held since the status of a 20,000-hectare blaze near Fort McMurray was downgraded over the long weekend.

All of the fires are located in the northern half of the province; fire bans or advisories remain in place near several communities.

Since the start of the year, wildfires have burned 28,500 hectares of protected forests.

Twenty fires ignited before the start of 2024.