A spokesperson for the government says it will take another day to determine whether or not two e-scooters contaminated the water in one of the reflecting pools.

The pool was closed on Monday after it was discovered that two e-scooters had been abandoned inside it because of the battery and chemical components from the scooters.

The government says it will take about 48 hours to get the test results on the water back. At that point, they can determine the next course of action.

The pool will remain closed until officials can confirm there is no risk to the public.