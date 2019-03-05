Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
OHS investigating after worker dies in fall at Leduc job site
(File photo)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:26AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:41AM MST
One person has died after an accident at a job site in Leduc on Monday.
STARS Air Ambulance was called to a business in Leduc around 2:20 p.m. after a worker fell.
A spokesperson for STARS says they ultimately did not transport the patient to hospital.
Occupational Health and Safety confirms the worker died.
No other information has been released.
A worker was also killed on a job site near Grande Prairie on Monday. A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle.