

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after an accident at a job site in Leduc on Monday.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to a business in Leduc around 2:20 p.m. after a worker fell.

A spokesperson for STARS says they ultimately did not transport the patient to hospital.

Occupational Health and Safety confirms the worker died.

No other information has been released.

A worker was also killed on a job site near Grande Prairie on Monday. A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle.