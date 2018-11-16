Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) are still investigating the workplace accident that killed three men in Leduc Thursday afternoon.

The three workers died at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies at approximately 2:30 p.m. On its website, the company says it deals with cryogenic equipment. A business owner in the Leduc Business Park told CTV News they clean equipment with liquid nitrogen.

OHS has not said what cause the workplace fatal.

RCMP said the victims were aged 52, 34 and 31.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young issued a statement shortly after the accident to offer condolences to the families of the victims, and a day later he said the deaths have been “tough” on Leduc.

“Leduc is a very tight-knit community so when something like this happens i think it sends a ripple through our community.”

OHS investigators remained at the scene Friday afternoon.

With files from Timm Bruch