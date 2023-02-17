Oil Kings announce $299 season-seat package for 2023-24

The Edmonton Oil Kings announced two season-seat packages for next season on Friday.

With the No-Frills Season Seat membership, fans can go to all 34 games for $299 — $8.79 per game.

The Club Season Seat membership costs $999 and includes dressing room tours, $10 food and beverage vouchers for every game, and in-seat mobile ordering, the club said.

“It is important for our brand to continue to be an affordable entertainment option for families,” said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski.

“Through the expansion of the Club Seat membership, we offer our fans the ability to get even closer to the team with unique experiences while providing unmatched value,” added Radomski.

Payment plans are available for both packages.

Memberships go on sale on March 3 online. There will be VIP access on March 1.

