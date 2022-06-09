Oil Kings build series lead in WHL finals with 3-2 win over Thunderbirds

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Sam Oremba chases down the Edmonton Oil Kings' Logan Dowhaniuk with the puck during Game 4 of the Western Hockey League championships in Kent, Wash., on June 8, 2022. (Source: Brian Liesse, Seattle Thunderbirds / Twitter, Edmonton Oil Kings) Seattle Thunderbirds forward Sam Oremba chases down the Edmonton Oil Kings' Logan Dowhaniuk with the puck during Game 4 of the Western Hockey League championships in Kent, Wash., on June 8, 2022. (Source: Brian Liesse, Seattle Thunderbirds / Twitter, Edmonton Oil Kings)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island