Oil Kings deal World Juniors hero Dylan Guenther to Seattle

The Edmonton Oil Kings said a final goodbye to one of the best scorers in franchise history Tuesday when the WHL team traded forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Guenther, who recently scored the gold-medal-winning goal for Team Canada at the World Juniors tournament in Halifax, leaves after amassing 199 points in 156 games, the highest points-per-game in team history.

"We would like to thank him for all his contributions while being an Edmonton Oil King,” president of hockey operations and general manager Kirt Hill said in a news release.

“Dylan will continue to be a big part of our organization’s legacy moving forward as one of the best players to ever don the Oil Kings crest."

Guenther was traded along with the rights to forward Jordan Ramsay and a 2023 eight-round draft pick.

In return, the Oil Kings get forward Koji Gibson and seven draft picks.

Guenther, who is from Edmonton, is currently in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes. He hadn't played a game for the Oil Kings since last season when he scored 91 points in 59 games.

“This trade would allow Dylan to go to a contending WHL club this season if the Arizona Coyotes make the decision to send him back to the WHL before the NHL trade deadline. We wish Dylan continued success in the NHL this season,” Hill explained.

Guenther recently scored seven goals in seven games for Team Canada and has 11 points in 22 NHL games this year.

The Oil Kings are last in the WHL with a record of 5-33-1.