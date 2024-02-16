Oil Kings Family Day jersey auction to support Stollery Children's Hospital

Rogers Place will be more animated than usual this coming Monday.

The Edmonton Oil Kings revealed a SpongeBob SquarePants theme on Friday for their limited-edition jersey on Family Day supporting of the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The major junior squad, a member of the Western Hockey League, will raffle and sell the jerseys via silent auction during Monday's 2 p.m. game against the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.

The jerseys feature SpongeBob SquarePants, the title character of the long-running animated TV show that details his adventures living in a pineapple under the sea, and his friend Patrick Star (a starfish) playing hockey.

Last year's jersey auction in support of the Stollery raised about $10,000, said Angela Bennett, senior development officer for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The SpongeBob-themed game is sponsored by the foundation and Remax Canada.

"Donations for Monday's event will help us advance and care for our kids, which means family centered programs with that will help ensure our kids get better faster, specialized equipment and an investment in research," Bennett told media on Friday at Rogers Place.

It's the second year the WHL and Nickelodeon, the specialty TV channel that's home to the SpongeBob SquarePants show, have partnered to use the character in theme games for teams across the league.

The SpongeBob promo is the latest of 14 promotional theme games being presented by the Oil Kings this season.

Upcoming themes include Superhero Night this Saturday, Hockey Hooky on Wednesday, the Ghostbusters Game on March 2 and Military Appreciation Night on March 15.

Already in the books are the annual Teddy Bear Toss game that supports Santas Anonymous, Star Wars Night and a Thanksgiving Day theme that supports Edmonton's Food Bank.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell