Oil Kings raising money for Santas Anonymous with teddy toss this weekend

The Oil Kings are hoping to raise more than $18,000 for Santas Anonymous this weekend during the Teddy Bear Toss.

That's how much was raised last year, with 17,000 spectators cheering on the Oil Kings against the Everett Silvertips from Washington.

The annual fundraiser will take place on Sunday, when Edmonton hosts the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place.

The stuffed animals – which fans are asked to bring in clear plastic bags – are thrown onto the ice after the Oil Kings score their first goal.

The Oil Kings will also, for the first time, be auctioning the players' specialty Teddy Bear Toss jerseys, the net proceeds from which will be donated to 880 CHED's Santas Anonymous.

Since the Oil Kings' first Teddy Bear Toss, more than $200,000 has been raised and 160,000 stuffed toys have been donated.

Sunday's sponsor, The Brick, will also be donating proceeds from sales of its Brickley Bear to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Limited tickets to Sunday's game were still available as of Thursday at noon.