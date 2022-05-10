Oil Kings take 3-0 WHL series lead with 5-4 OT win over Red Deer
Jake Neighbours scored the winner in overtime and the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-4 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.
Luke Prokop scored, plus assisted on the game-winner at 7:17 of OT. Dylan Guenther, Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot Red Deer 52-22.
Liam Keeler, Kalan Lind, Arshdeep Bains and Jhett Larson had singles for the Rebels, who scored two straight in the third period to tie the game.
Sebastian Cossa made 18 saves for Edmonton, while Connor Ungar turned aside 47 shots.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Red Deer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrow
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'devastation' he witnessed in Ukraine 'all on' Putin
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russian troops pounded the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt the supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition
A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.
Pandemic ups and downs likely still compounding surgical backlogs
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
Calgary
-
Canadian Association of Energy Contractors raises drilling forecast for the year
The association says it now expects 6,902 wells to be drilled this year, up 6.9 per cent from its original forecast in November last year for 6,457.
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpass
Commuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
Saskatoon
-
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada in any way they can.
-
New leisure centre proposed for Saskatoon's east side
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved a recommendation for the city to work with the YMCA on a new joint leisure centre on the east side.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
Regina
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative Building
The Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Spring runoff well underway or complete in southern Sask. areas: WSA
Spring runoff is either complete or well underway in areas across southern Saskatchewan, according to an update from the Water Security Agency (WSA).
-
Approximately 100,000 commercial birds euthanized in Sask. due to avian flu
Tens of thousands of birds in Saskatchewan have died due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), despite only a handful of outbreaks at commercial poultry farms.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
Tanya Brooks murder remains unsolved; 13th annual walk held in her memory
Thirteen years after her death, Halifax police are still trying to find the person responsible for the murder of Tanya Jean Brooks.
-
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario party leaders take part in northern debate
All four main Ontario party leaders are in North Bay today for a debate on issues that affect residents in northern Ontario.
-
RCMP constable charged following human trafficking investigation north of Toronto
York Regional Police have charged a 44-year-old RCMP officer with human trafficking following an investigation into forced labour.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
Quebec officially backtracking on surgery rule for trans people's birth certificates
A detailed study of Bill 2, a bill first introduced last fall that contains sweeping reforms of many aspects of family law, began on Tuesday with the backtrack announced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette on gender identity and sex, which had caused an outcry.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More labourers join strike action on construction sites
Construction on major projects across the city—from condos to Parliament Hill—will likely be stopped as trade unions take strike action.
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
-
Truck full of luxury vehicles stolen in Guelph
Police say the trailer was carrying two Audis, a Porsche Carrera, a Lincoln MKX and a Toyota when it was stolen from a property in the city’s north end.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH: First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
Housing hikes hurting northern buyers, experts cite province-wide supply issues
Home prices in northeastern Ontario have been rising to record levels, with Timmins realtors reporting a 16 per cent jump in the average house price so far in 2022, over last year.
Winnipeg
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
-
Manitoba investing $1M in projects to help sectors hit hard by pandemic
The Manitoba government is investing $1 million in projects to help the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic.
-
'You have taken everything away': Mother of homicide victim wants answers about son's death
The mother of a man who died after being found critically injured on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg is speaking out, calling for whoever was involved in her son's death to turn themselves in.
Vancouver
-
Deportation pending for family living in B.C. 13 years after assault prompted flee from Mexico
Dozens gathered outside a Metro Vancouver school Monday night protesting what they call flaws in Canada's immigration system as a couple faces deportation years after fleeing Mexico.
-
Nurse recruitment enables B.C. community health centre to resume 24-7 emergency care
A health centre in a small B.C. community that had to cut back its hours because of staffing issues will resume 24-hour emergency care, the local health authority announced.
-
Suspect charged after woman allegedly assaulted in underground parking lot: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties say a suspect was arrested and charged days after a woman reported being assaulted in an underground parking lot.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek high-risk missing woman, 27
Police in Victoria are asking the public to be on the lookout for a high-risk missing woman who has not been seen in over two weeks.
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in Victoria
One month ago, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Victoria. For businesses that cater to tourists, the return of the industry was welcome news.