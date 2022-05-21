Oil Kings take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Championship with overtime win

The Edmonton Oil Kings managed to beat the Winnipeg ICE with an overtime goal from Tyler Horstmann Friday.

Winnipeg drew first blood with Mikey Milne getting a shot past goalie Sebastian Cossa 8:34 into the first period.

Edmonton’s Dylan Guenther tied the game with his tenth goal of the playoffs at 13:08 in the first.

In the second period, Edmonton surged ahead to a three goal lead thanks to Simon Kubicek, Guenther and Logan Dowhaniuk.

The ICE struck back in the third, tying the game at 4-4 with two goals from Benjamin Zloty and one from Owen Pederson.

Nearly 30 seconds into overtime the ICE almost won, but Cole Muir’s shot was blocked by Cossa. Less than a minute later, Horstmann buried the puck into the Winnipeg net, sealing the first game in the series for Edmonton.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship at Wayne Fleming Arena starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. The series will move to Edmonton on Monday at Rogers Place.