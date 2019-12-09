EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oil Kings ask that you carry more than your favourite jersey to the game when they host the Swift Current Broncos on Friday.

The team is asking fans to bring new or gently used winter coats to support the Coats for Kids and Families initiative.

In exchange for a donated coat, fans will receive a pair of tickets to their New Year's Day game against the Everett Silvertips.

According to Suzi Medhurst, the goal of this year's United Way campaign is 9,000 coats. Fans are encouraged to donate jackets or any other warm outerwear since there's a huge need.

“We’ve distributed over 5,000 coats so far this year,” said Medhurst. "There are still requests coming in daily so we definitely need the community to step up if we’re going to hit 9,000."

This is the fourth annual partnership between the Oil Kings and United Way helping Coats for Kids and Families. Fans donated over 600 coats at last year's game.