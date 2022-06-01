Oil Kings to face Seattle Thunderbirds in WHL championship series

The Edmonton Oil Kings have an opponent for the Western Hockey League Championship: the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds clinched their spot in the series with a 3-2 Game 7 victory Tuesday night against the Blazers in Kamloops.

Seattle will play Game 1 in Edmonton on Friday.

According to the WHL, the 2022 championship series will be the first time in the league's history the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds will compete for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

The series will follow a 2-3-3 format because of "facility conflicts" in Seattle, although a Game 6, if necessary, will still serve as Seattle's third home game.

The Oil Kings earned their spot in the championship on May 27 with a home win in the Eastern Conference finals against the Winnipeg Ice.

The team cemented its lead four minutes into the first period with three goals scored in less than a minute by Carter Souch and two by Jake Neighbours. Five minutes later, Kaiden Guhle scored, to leave the Oil Kings ahead at the end of the first period by four points. The game saw two records broken: the fastest time a team has made three points, at 55 seconds, and the fastest pair of goals scored in succession, at a time of eight seconds by Neighbours.

The 2022 series will also mark the fourth WHL championship appearance both the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds have made.

The WHL championship winner will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup, set to run June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and The Canadian Press