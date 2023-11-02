Oil Kings welcome mandatory neck protection in wake of skate-cut tragedy

News that the Western Hockey League is making neck guards mandatory is welcome news for Luke Pierce, the head coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings.

"The directive to put on neck guards just makes common sense," Pierce told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday following the major junior hockey team's practice. "These kids have worn them their whole life pretty much, and as they transition into our league, it's a simple addition. We certainly support that, and whatever we can do to make our players safe is certainly the right call."

The WHL announced Wednesday that neck protection would be mandatory for all its players starting Friday — or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment — in the wake of the tragic death of former National Hockey League player Adam Johnson, who died in a U.K. hospital after being cut in the neck by the skate blade of an opponent during a game Saturday night in England's Elite Ice Hockey League.

The WHL said in a release that players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including games and practices.

Oil Kings forward Ty Nash said getting used to wearing neck guards should be a relatively easy adjustment given junior players, typically aged 17 to 20, donned them recently in minor hockey.

"I wore them from 13 to 15 until I came to this league, so it's not going to be too much change for a lot of the other guys," the 20-year-old Nash said. "They're a little uncomfortable, but safety's the most important part for our players, so I think it's a great change. I think everyone's already used to him, so it won't be too big of an issue."

Neck guards are already mandatory in the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the other two major junior leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella.

Hockey Canada mandates neck protection for all players registered in minor and female hockey.

NECK PROTECTION OPTIONAL IN NHL

Protection for the neck and other parts of the body more susceptible to cuts such as the backs of legs and wrists isn't compulsory in the NHL.

Johnson's death echoed serious, high-profile cuts to the necks of former players Richard Zednik and Clint Malarchuk during NHL action years ago, both resulting in immediate emergency treatment, as well as recent incidents such as Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane's cut wrist a year ago in a game at Tampa Bay.

Oilers star Connor McDavid said Thursday that he thinks the issue of neck protection is "personal preference for everybody" and that he has "a lot of faith" in his team's medical staff.

"The game is so fast out there, the game is unpredictable at times, and no matter how smart or well-prepared or how many years you've been playing the game, random things happen," McDavid told reporters following Oilers practice.

"We saw it last year with Evander — these cuts are really scary. I think you're seeing a lot of cut-proof gear come into play. Whether or not you see something around the neck, I don't know, but I know after Evander's incident, talking to our medical staff, they're prepared to handle just about every situation on the ice ...

"Comfort is important, but it's also comfortable to know that you're protected — that can be a big comfort to guys."

Johnson's death has prompted increased discussions in the hockey world about the use of neck guards.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh talked Sunday in the immediate aftermath of Johnson's death to set up further discussions between the league and union about the skate-blade safety issue.

The NHL cannot impose equipment changes without the agreement of the players association.

In Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of their game Thursday night against the host Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice.

The Jets posted pictures of all four players wearing neck protection to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb and The Canadian Press