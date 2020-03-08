NEW YORK -- Oil prices are plunging amid worries that an OPEC dispute will lead a virus-weakened economy to be awash in an oversupply of crude.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost $9.55, or 21.1%, to $35.72 per barrel, as of 7 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since early 2016. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $8.60 to $32.68.

The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling amid worries that producers won't cut supplies enough to match falling demand. The new coronavirus has hit travel and threatens to slow economies worldwide.

On Friday, Alberta premier Jason Kenney warned COVID-19 was already affecting the province's economy – and had the potential to impact it more.

"If there is a major, prolonged global downturn, that would obviously affect our plan to get to balance in that time frame.”

Kenney's government's latest budget is based on West Texas Intermediate, the North American benchmark for oil, averaging US$58 a barrel. Last week, the price sat around $42 a barrel.

Every one dollar reduction takes $200 million out of Alberta's budget, the premier said.

“All we can do is manage what is within our control,” said Kenney. “This is why it's particularly important that we continue on the path of fiscal responsibility."

The premier's office said he would not be commenting on Sunday's drop in oil prices before Monday.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the energy ministry.

With files from The Canadian Press