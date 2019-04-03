A price forecast by Deloitte suggests the shrinking price differential caused by Alberta’s oil production cap will be short lived if the province does not increase pipeline capacity.

According to the financial consulting and advisory firm, Alberta’s 225,000-barrel-per-day curtailment narrowed the price gap between Western Canadian Select and West Texas Intermediate by US$26. The difference between Edmonton Light and WTI narrowed by US$24.

Deloitte predicts WTI and WCS prices will hover at US$58 and CAD$54 per barrel, respectively, throughout 2019.

But the Wednesday report concludes that, without more pipeline capacity, the differentials could widen again.

The delay in Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement “in turn could push Canadian prices back down again,” wrote Andrew Botterill, Deloitte’s national oil, gas and chemicals leader.

“And possibly even mean Alberta decides to extend its production curtailments into next year instead of removing them by the end of December as planned.”

He said companies may consider delaying expansion projects if the backlog continues.

Premier Rachel Notley responded to the report on Wednesday, echoing that Alberta’s oil needs to start moving faster.

“Yes, right now prices are higher and particularly WCS is higher because of our curtailment, but at the same time we're curtailing—and so that is not an economic model, to curtail,” the premier said.

“What we need to do is also get that oil moving. That's why our rail program is so important as well as our continued work to get Trans Mountain built.”

The Deloitte forecast suggests curtailment has made crude-by-rail less economical for large producers, and producers with refining capabilities which benefited from larger differentials.

On the campaign trail, Notley has promised the New Democratic Party would not “strand (Alberta) oil” if reelected, while United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has said he believes the private sector should be responsible for moving oil by rail.

“This is one of the most irresponsible decisions taken by an Albertan government,” he said earlier in the week.

Botterill expects the oil market to change by 2022, when the Keystone XL and Trans Mountain expansion are scheduled to be online. Line 3 will also add an estimated 370,000 barrels of capacity per day when it becomes operational.