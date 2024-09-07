EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oiler Corey Perry gets assist during Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place

    Corey Perry holds wrestler Austin Theory down during a match again Kevin Owens at the WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place on Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo: WWE) Corey Perry holds wrestler Austin Theory down during a match again Kevin Owens at the WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place on Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo: WWE)
    The Worm made a guest appearance on WWE's Smackdown at Rogers Place Friday night.

    Edmonton Oilers' winger Corey Perry, who attended the game with his son, gave an assist to wrestler Kevin Owens, holding opponent Austin Theory down for a blow.

    Theory had entered the rink in a Florida Panther's jersey – notably Matthew Tkachuck, an enduring rival of Edmonton's home team.

    Sometimes referred to as a pest for his gritty hard-nosed style of play, Perry is no stranger to a fight – racking up 1,426 penalty minutes over his 19-year career.

    Perry re-joined the Edmonton Oilers in late January, shortly after his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

    He recently signed a one-year deal to remain with the Oilers.

