Oiler Ryan McLeod releases clothing collection to raise money for the Stollery

Edmonton Oiler Ryan McLeod has teamed up with a local clothing company to release a line of products in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The "Cloudy" collaboration, produced by Edmonton-based Flannel Foxes, features a short and long sleeve T-shirt and a hoodie.

Flannel Foxes co-owner Mike Lundy says all proceeds from the gear will go to the Stollery.

"[McLeod's] spent some time visiting the kids at the Stollery and is super inspired by them and wanting to raise funds to make sure that they get the best possible medical care," Lundy told CTV News Edmonton

Lundy says the collaboration was designed for hockey fans, but aren't the typical designs you might expect of sports products.

"We wanted to make something that expressed [McLeod's] personality. He's fun, he's energetic, he's young, he's got that big, you know, toothless smile."

"It's cheeky. And it's the kind of thing that speaks to energy and determination and tackling every challenge with a smile."

The collection is available online and at West Edmonton Volkswagen.

Ryan McLeod models the long sleeve t-shirt from the Flannel Foxes Cloudy collection for the Stollery Children's Hospital. (Credit: Flannel Foxes)