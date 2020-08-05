Advertisement
Oilers 50/50 jackpot, now at $4M, breaks all-time record in under 4 hours
Home of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place arena is shown in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers' 50/50 jackpot for Wednesday night's game is moving as fast as Connor McDavid.
Monday's total pot hit just over $3 million between 9 a.m. and the 10:30 p.m. deadline.
On Wednesday, the jackpot is sitting at $4,082,595 as of 1:30 p.m. — becoming the team's all-time record in under four hours.
Albertans can purchase tickets online.
The winning number is posted online no later than 11:30 p.m. The winner of Monday's pot took home $1,629,722.50.
The program supports the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.
The Oilers are facing the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. The best-of-5 series is tied 1-1.