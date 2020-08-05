EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers' 50/50 jackpot for Wednesday night's game is moving as fast as Connor McDavid.

Monday's total pot hit just over $3 million between 9 a.m. and the 10:30 p.m. deadline.

On Wednesday, the jackpot is sitting at $4,082,595 as of 1:30 p.m. — becoming the team's all-time record in under four hours.

We've now surpassed $2.5 million with 10.5 hours left for #Oilers fans to purchase their tickets! ��



Thank you so much for the amazing support & good luck to everyone participating!



We're also pleased to share that Monday's prize has been claimed! ��



�� https://t.co/RB9s6fMDKT pic.twitter.com/yB56UqgPK5 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 5, 2020

Albertans can purchase tickets online.

The winning number is posted online no later than 11:30 p.m. The winner of Monday's pot took home $1,629,722.50.

The program supports the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The Oilers are facing the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. The best-of-5 series is tied 1-1.