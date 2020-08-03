EDMONTON -- The Oilers hadn’t even hit ice on Monday when the 50/50 jackpot grew above $2 million.

Alberta changed the rules to make 50/50 tickets available for residents online to help support charities that benefit through the sale of the tickets.

Ticket sales start a 9 a.m. on Oilers game days, and end at 10:30 p.m. local time the same day.

The service proved so popular that the website was often unavailable.

The jackpot for the Aug. 1 game was $762,550 with the winner taking home $381,275.