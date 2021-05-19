EDMONTON -- Hockey fans in Alberta have a chance to win big with the online 50/50 raffle draw.

The pot for the online draw was $1.6 million as of 2:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on game days.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will reinvest the proceeds in the community. The first two Stanley Cup playoffs draws will benefit organizations supporting frontline workers.