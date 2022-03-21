Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from Montreal: report

The Edmonton Oilers are working to acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens on NHL trade deadline day, according to multiple media reports.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported the news first on Monday morning, saying the deal was done. Francois Gagnon of RDS in Montreal also confirmed the teams were talking but the trade was yet to be officially confirmed.

It’s not yet clear what Montreal will receive in return.

Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19.

The left-handed, Stony Plain native has 13 points in 56 games so far this season.

The NHL’s trade deadline is set for 1 p.m. MT.