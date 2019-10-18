Oilers add another to the win column
Edmonton Oilers left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammate Alex Chiasson (39) during the second period in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 9:49PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Oilers continued an impressive start to their 2019-20 season with a seventh win Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
The game had a slow start, with neither team scoring in the first period.
But then, James Neal scored the game's first goal—and his ninth goal of the season—just 7:39 into the second period.
Less than five minutes of play later, 22-year-old Ethan Bear scored the team's second point.
Making for an action-packed second period, Detroit's Mike Green also scored with fewer than four minutes left in the second.
The Oilers would hold the score 2-1 throughout the third period to win.
Edmonton now sits 7-1-0 and will face the Jets next in Winnipeg on Sunday.