Oilers add size, depth scoring by acquiring Bjugstad from Arizona

Nick Bjugstad is the newest Edmonton Oiler as the team continued to load up for a playoff run.

The 6'6", 215 pound right-shot forward was acquired Thursday afternoon from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round draft pick and defenceman Michael Kesselring, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Bjugstad has 13 goals and 23 points this season, both of which rank fifth most on the Oilers roster.

He can play both centre and right wing, makes $900,000 this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

The Coyotes agreed to retain 50 per cent of Bjugstad's salary, Rishaug reported, making his cap hit to the Oilers $450,000.

Kesselring, 23, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Oilers in 2018. He had 22 points in 49 games for the AHL Bakersfield Condors this season.

This is the third trade Oilers General Manager Ken Holland has made in as many days. He also brought in big defenceman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville and traded forward Jesse Puljujarvi to Carolina for a prospect on Tuesday.