Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6

Stanley, here they come.

The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.

It's the Oilers' first trip to the league final since 2006, when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. The Oilers last hoisted the Cup as champions in 1990.

Game 1 of the Cup final is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Sunrise, Fla.

The Stars controlled much of the five-on-five play over the game, holding the Oilers to xx shots, but the play, but Edmonton scored twice on the power play and denied the opposition a goal while shorthanded.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring 4:17 into the game, stickhandling around a pair of Stars before backhanding a shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

Zach Hyman put the Oilers up by two after he took a feed in the slot from McDavid, beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger blocker side for his 14th goal of the playoffs.

The Stars scored 9:18 into the third period on a goal by Mason Marchment.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who didn't allow a goal until the 30th Stars shot and stopped several chances throughout the game, made 34 saves.

More to come.