Oilers already in playoff mode ahead of Kings series

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with Tyson Barrie (22) after scoring during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Oilers won 5-1 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with Tyson Barrie (22) after scoring during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Oilers won 5-1 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

The long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.

‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service

Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island