Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency on Wednesday.

Kane inked a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension. Campbell signed a five-year, $5 million average annual value deal. And Kulak signed a four-year contract worth $2.75 million a season.

Kane, 30, broke the news with a message on social media late Tuesday night: "I'm back."

"A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only 7 months ago but also the chance to be apart [sic] of a championship team. I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship," wrote Kane, signing off with his jersey number, 91.

Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49-million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.

Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.

Kane topped 20 goals for the eighth time in 13 NHL seasons by scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with Edmonton. Oilers general manager Ken Holland last week said he was having daily conversations in a bid to re-sign Kane, despite the team permitting Kane to talk to other teams before the free agency period began.

"Evander wants to be in Edmonton; he wants to play for the Edmonton Oilers," Holland told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"He fit in real well…everybody in that locker room wanted him back. They made that very clear to me. They felt we were a much better team with Evander on the team."

Bringing Kane and Kulak back, and with the addition of Campbell, Holland feels the Oilers can compete for the Stanley Cup after they finished in the final four last season.

Even though the general manager doesn't expect goalie Mike Smith to play this season, he's excited about the team's goaltending situation. Holland foresees Campbell playing about 50 games and Stuart Skinner playing around 30 games.

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last year, the 30-year-old played a career-high 49 games and posted a 31-9-6 record with a save percentage of .914.

Kulak, a 28-year-old defenceman from the Edmonton area, came from the Montreal Canadiens mid-season and scored eight points in 18 regular-season games.

Holland thought Kulak did well after the trade and said he's respected in the locker room.

"It's hard to find defencemen…he was important to get back. You think at the end of the year, Duncan Keith is retiring and if you lose Brett Kulak, you would've been in a big hole. I'm very happy today that Brett's back."

His priorities are done but Holland told reporters he still has more work to do.

"Now I gotta sort out the rest of the roster."

With files from Alex Antoneshyn and The Associated Press