Oilers announce Kane, Campbell signings; TSN reports Kulak deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane and goalie Jack Campbell to start free agency, and TSN reports the team has signed defenceman Brett Kulak.

Kane inked a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension. Campbell signed a five-year, $5 million average annual value deal. TSN's Ryan Rishaug says Kulak signed a four-year contract worth $2.75 million a season.

'I'M BACK'

Kane, 30, broke the news with a message on social media late Tuesday night: "I'm back."

"A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only 7 months ago but also the chance to be apart [sic] of a championship team. I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship," wrote Kane, signing off with his jersey number, 91.

Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49-million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.

Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.

Kane topped 20 goals for the eighth time in 13 NHL seasons by scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with Edmonton. Oilers general manager Ken Holland last week said he was having daily conversations in a bid to re-sign Kane, despite the team permitting Kane to talk to other teams before the free agency period began.

In his Tuesday statement, Kane thanked the Oilers "for giving me an opportunity to REMIND people who I am as a player and a person."

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last year, the 30-year-old played a career-high 49 games and posted a 31-9-6 record with a save percentage of .914.

Kulak, a 28-year-old defenceman from the Edmonton area, came from the Montreal Canadiens mid-season and scored eight points in 18 regular-season games.

With files from Alex Antoneshyn and The Associated Press