Oilers announce 'mega multi-day 50/50' to benefit frontline-worker charities

The Edmonton Oilers are shooting for a record-breaking 50/50 jackpot, with the announcement Wednesday of a multi-day mega pot that includes a Ford Mustang, a SKI-DOO and thousands of dollars in early-bird prizes.

Net proceeds of the raffle will be donated to Wounded Warriors and Operation Frontline Impact, organizations that support the mental health and basic needs of veterans and frontline workers.

“This is a chance for Albertans to say thank you and help ensure these true heroes and their families have the support they need to manage the immense physical and mental toll that comes with being a first responder,” said Corey Smith of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on our first responders. Often overlooked are the children exposed to the secondary effects of trauma as a result of living with a first responder parent struggling with an operational stress injury such as PTSD,” said Scott Maxwell of Wounded Warriors Canada.

“Our Warrior Kids Camp and Virtual programs are made possible through partnerships and we are extremely proud to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on this important Multi-Day 50/50.”

The MS Society will also receive some of the proceeds, the foundation said.

The draw started at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 11 p.m. on March 5.

Albertans can purchase their tickets online, and people who buy early will be automatically entered into the following draws: