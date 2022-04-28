Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.

The Oilers Entertainment Group is planning tailgates and watch parties for the playoffs.

For home games, the Oilers will host the Ford Tailgate Party at ICE District Plaza, just outside Rogers Place.

The "epicentre of playoff excitement," as OEG referred to the plaza, will have the game on a big screen, an 18+ section and a family-friendly area, live entertainment, food, drinks and Oilers alumni.

For away games, the Oilers will show the game on the Rogers Place jumbotron. Admission will cost $5 for charity, and concession stands will be open with food and drinks.

"The nice thing about playoffs is the fans bring the energy," said OEG's Tim Shipton.

"You don't have to have a ticket to the game; you can come to the plaza. It's open to anybody who wants to come down and you can just really soak up that playoff atmosphere."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot as space is limited.

Ford Hall will be open for fans to watch games, and for live entertainment, including post-game celebrations with DJs.

ICE District Plaza and Ford Hall will open two hours before puck drop.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule has not been announced as of Thursday. With a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, the Oilers secured home ice in the first round. They'll face the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers have two regular season games left against the San Jose Sharks Thursday and Vancouver Canucks Friday.