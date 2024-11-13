Oilers' Arvidsson may miss game against Predators Thursday

Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson may miss the game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

The forward did not skate with his teammates on Wednesday, a day after he played just over 14 minutes in the 4-3 home win against the New York Islanders.

Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said it's a "maintenance day" for the Swede.

"He's 50-50 for tomorrow," Knoblauch told reporters. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but nothing that's going to last very long."

Knoblauch said he hasn't decided if the Oilers will replace Arvidsson with another forward if he misses time or go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen.

"I'll talk to [General Manager] Stan [Bowman] and we'll decide," he said. "I'm comfortable calling somebody up and having the 12 forwards, or we can definitely go 11-7. That's something we talked about heading into the season, doing a little bit more than we did last year."

Arvidsson signed a two-year contract in Edmonton this past summer. He has five points in 16 games this season.

The Oilers host the Predators at 7 p.m. MT.