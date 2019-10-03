Oilers assign Bear, recall Bouchard and place Larsson on long-term IR
Vancouver Canucks' Loui Eriksson (21) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:02PM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers made three roster moves, all involving defencemen, a day after opening the season with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Ethan Bear was sent down to the Bakersfield Condors, Evan Bouchard was called up and Adam Larsson was placed on long-term injury reserve.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the first two moves may have been made to place Larsson on IR.
Bear heads down to the AHL after playing just over 15 minutes against Vancouver.
Larsson, who played just over 22 minutes Wednesday night, suffered an ankle injury.
Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played seven games with the Oilers last season.
With files from TSN