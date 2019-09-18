Oilers assign six players to minors, sign KHL forward
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:34AM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers assigned six players to the Bakersfield Condors and signed a forward to a professional tryout.
Vincent Desharnais, Luke Esposito, Jake Kulevich, Ostap Safin, Beau Starrett and Nolan Vesey are going to Bakersfield.
The team signed Anton Burdasov, 28, to a professional tryout. The forward scored 19 goals and 12 assists in 50 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season.
There are now 47 players at the Oilers' training camp.